Anti-muslim Terrorism
While the media obsessed last week over Bernie Sanders' responsibility in the shooting of a Congressman, there have been no fewer than five murders linked to white supremacist and alt-right supporters since Donald Trump was elected. We see a pattern with these attacks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City InfoZine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Garland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Continue reading Hundreds join Jordan Edwards' ...
|1 hr
|EBT Face TAZZ Hanna
|2
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|2 hr
|WarForOil
|9,830
|Church and Pastor-Principal Christopher Waller ... (Aug '11)
|5 hr
|LAVON AFFAIR
|4
|Police seek suspect in home invasion that left ...
|5 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|10 hr
|Princess Hey
|1,525
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|19 hr
|Democrat Jon Ossoff
|48
|Change A Letter Game (Nov '12)
|22 hr
|Post Reply
|1,129
Find what you want!
Search Garland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC