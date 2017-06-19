Anti-muslim Terrorism

Anti-muslim Terrorism

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Kansas City InfoZine

While the media obsessed last week over Bernie Sanders' responsibility in the shooting of a Congressman, there have been no fewer than five murders linked to white supremacist and alt-right supporters since Donald Trump was elected. We see a pattern with these attacks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City InfoZine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Garland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Continue reading Hundreds join Jordan Edwards' ... 1 hr EBT Face TAZZ Hanna 2
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 2 hr WarForOil 9,830
Church and Pastor-Principal Christopher Waller ... (Aug '11) 5 hr LAVON AFFAIR 4
Police seek suspect in home invasion that left ... 5 hr yidfellas v USA 2
Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12) 10 hr Princess Hey 1,525
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... 19 hr Democrat Jon Ossoff 48
Change A Letter Game (Nov '12) 22 hr Post Reply 1,129
See all Garland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Garland Forum Now

Garland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Garland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Garland, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,274 • Total comments across all topics: 281,901,868

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC