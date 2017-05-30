After London: Should we be like Texas and arm the police?
In the heart of the nation's capital, at near-maximum terror alert, with the densest national concentration of armed officers, the attackers had 8-10 minutes to rampage unimpeded before the armed police turned up and whacked them in short order. Contrast this with the May 2015 attack in Garland, TX where the heavily armed gunmen just made it out of their car, managed to slightly wound a security officer, and then promptly expired in a hail of bullets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anorak.
Add your comments below
Garland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Has the Worst Customer Service On Earth
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|3 hr
|Maverick 808
|440
|Change A Letter Game (Nov '12)
|4 hr
|texas pete
|1,125
|Word Game (Nov '12)
|4 hr
|texas pete
|196
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|4 hr
|texas pete
|1,516
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|4 hr
|WarForOil
|9,802
|Diana Friedman is suing the founder of The Fat... (Jun '15)
|23 hr
|MisinformationSucks
|19
Find what you want!
Search Garland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC