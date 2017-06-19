About those two Capitol Police officersa

About those two Capitol Police officersa

Thursday Jun 15

Wednesday's case of ballpark violence would surely have been far, far worse but for the presence and heroic actions of the two Capitol Police officers who were detailed to provide security for House Whip Rep. Steve Scalise . But there's a racial angle to this, and it's one that the Left and its media lackeys, usually all-too-eager to find and exploit racial angles where none really exist, will surely ignore, because it clearly doesn't fit the desired "narrative".

