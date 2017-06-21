1 fatally struck by vehicle on I-30 in Garland
Police and fire crews were dispatched to the scene in the westbound lanes of the highway near Bobtown Road midnight Tuesday. Become a Digital Subscriber for unlimited access to all of Dallas News and SportsDay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Garland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|WarForOil
|9,846
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|4 hr
|Princess Hey
|455
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|5 hr
|Truth
|55
|Downtown Plano celebrates Pride Month
|18 hr
|neighbor
|2
|Dallas Five Memorial Concert to honor and remem...
|Sun
|Luis
|1
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|Sat
|Larry L
|118
|Sachse Assistant Principal Arrested For DUI....... (Dec '16)
|Jun 30
|Zin
|3
Find what you want!
Search Garland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC