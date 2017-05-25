Will Bike For Beer: The Five Most Bike-Friendly Bars and Restaurants in Dallas

Everyone knows you can easily hit up The Lot by bike, thanks to its location off the Santa Fe Trail, but where else in Dallas can you easily grab a bite or a drink after a ride? On a sunny Sunday afternoon - one of those pre-summer days that's hot but not quite the surface of the sun - cyclists have swarmed Deep Ellum. They may not outnumber the patio-seeking brunch crowd, but there are dozens of them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.