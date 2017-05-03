Man tries to lure 13-year-old into ca...

Man tries to lure 13-year-old into car in Garland, police say

Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle who tried to lure a 13-year-old into his car Wednesday morning in Garland. The incident occurred about 8 a.m. in the 300 block of Nickens Road, when the 13-year-old was approached by the vehicle while walking to school.

