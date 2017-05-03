Man tries to lure 13-year-old into car in Garland, police say
Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle who tried to lure a 13-year-old into his car Wednesday morning in Garland. The incident occurred about 8 a.m. in the 300 block of Nickens Road, when the 13-year-old was approached by the vehicle while walking to school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Garland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|WarForOil
|9,768
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|3 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|314
|Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally sh...
|3 hr
|Reason
|2
|God bless donald trump white man back in of...
|6 hr
|Immigration
|1
|Reporting Illegals At Apartment Complex (Jul '07)
|12 hr
|Fed up
|11
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|22 hr
|Now_What-
|20
|Whatever happened to Hot, Sexy, Witty Glenn Moray? (Apr '10)
|Tue
|Sherryaford
|3
Find what you want!
Search Garland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC