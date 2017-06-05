legislature

State Rep. Joe Driver of Garland, who rails against the evils of runaway government spending, admitted Monday that he has pocketed thousands of dollars in taxpayer money for travel expenses that his campaign had already funded. The veteran Republican legislator, faced with findings from an investigation by The Associated Press, acknowledged in an interview that for years he has been submitting the same receipts - for luxury hotels, airline tickets, meals, fees and incidentals - to both his campaign and to the Texas House.

