Garland police release video of vehicle suspected in hit-and-run
Police have released video images of a vehicle suspected of critically wounding a motorcycle rider in Garland and fleeing the scene. The incident occurred about 6:45 p.m Monday, when the motorcycle and a dark colored vehicle traveling eastbound on the Interstate 30 service road at Bobtown Road stopped at a red light.
