Garland police release video of vehic...

Garland police release video of vehicle suspected in hit-and-run

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 11 Read more: Dallas Morning News

Police have released video images of a vehicle suspected of critically wounding a motorcycle rider in Garland and fleeing the scene. The incident occurred about 6:45 p.m Monday, when the motorcycle and a dark colored vehicle traveling eastbound on the Interstate 30 service road at Bobtown Road stopped at a red light.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Garland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 10/18 BOWMAN: The settlement of Cuthand (Oct '09) 45 min bsmathis 5
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) 4 hr Princess Hey 391
News Jesuit Dallas condemns video of student making ... 11 hr Steve Mason at XL... 1
Ed Taiwo Continental Parts Company 11 hr Darcy 6
Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12) 23 hr West 1,506
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... Wed Maureen Dowd 28
Change A Letter Game (Nov '12) Mon _Zoey_ 1,122
See all Garland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Garland Forum Now

Garland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Garland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Microsoft
  2. Wall Street
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Garland, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,145 • Total comments across all topics: 281,103,471

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC