Former Garland schools HR director ad...

Former Garland schools HR director admits to abusing visa program, issues apology

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Former Garland ISD human resources director Victor Leos appeared in federal court Tuesday and told a judge that he is guilty in a scheme to abuse work visas to recruit hundreds of teachers. Leos, 63, has admitted to receiving kickbacks, travel and other benefits while using H-1B visas to attract bilingual teachers from Mexico, Central and South America and the Philippines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Garland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Explore the weight of a border wall along the e... 4 min New Resident 97
Materia,Cajita, Spiritual Medium or Channeler o... (May '12) 6 hr Victorjacob 24
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) 10 hr Princess Hey 427
Word Game (Nov '12) Mon texas pete 192
News Suspected voter fraud in Grand Prairie fits sam... Mon JimGaddio 2
News Former Dallas mayor pro tem Don Hill laid to re... Mon Dr Richard Malouf 1
Looking for my brother who i havent seen since ... Apr 25 paradise 2
See all Garland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Garland Forum Now

Garland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Garland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Garland, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,629 • Total comments across all topics: 281,232,257

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC