Former Garland schools HR director admits to abusing visa program, issues apology
Former Garland ISD human resources director Victor Leos appeared in federal court Tuesday and told a judge that he is guilty in a scheme to abuse work visas to recruit hundreds of teachers. Leos, 63, has admitted to receiving kickbacks, travel and other benefits while using H-1B visas to attract bilingual teachers from Mexico, Central and South America and the Philippines.
