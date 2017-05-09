Continue reading 4 robbery suspects apprehended after leading officers on chase across north Dallas

The vehicle started fleeing in the 9800 block of Webb Chapel Road, near Lombardy Lane, in northwest Dallas about 10:30 p.m. The department helicopter and Garland police assisted in the pursuit, which ended in far northeast Dallas, near the intersection of Forest Lane and Plano Road. Become a Digital Subscriber for unlimited access to all of Dallas News and SportsDay.

