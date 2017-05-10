Colorado officers testify in assault trial
A former soldier on trial in Bowie County for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a Texarkana, Texas, 7-year-old in 2009 was the subject of a multi-agency task force formed in Colorado in 2010. Sgt. William Otto of the Fountain, Co., Police Department testified that so many children were being approached and sexually victimized in his and neighboring communities, that area law enforcement agencies joined forces to catch the culprit later identified as Aaron Gregory Lucas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Garland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas' battle over teaching evolution comes dow...
|3 hr
|Dogen
|10
|Tow Truck Driver Shot While Towing Car (Mar '08)
|5 hr
|Robert Henson
|136
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|10 hr
|Quavontae
|4
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|18 hr
|Now_What-
|26
|Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally sh...
|Wed
|RogerGarner
|21
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|Wed
|Princess Hey
|374
|michael baisden show/ callers (Dec '09)
|Wed
|Jantoria Wilson
|15
Find what you want!
Search Garland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC