Colorado officers testify in assault trial

Wednesday May 3 Read more: Texarkana Gazette

A former soldier on trial in Bowie County for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a Texarkana, Texas, 7-year-old in 2009 was the subject of a multi-agency task force formed in Colorado in 2010. Sgt. William Otto of the Fountain, Co., Police Department testified that so many children were being approached and sexually victimized in his and neighboring communities, that area law enforcement agencies joined forces to catch the culprit later identified as Aaron Gregory Lucas.

