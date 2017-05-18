Brown-bag luncheon to be held at library

Brown-bag luncheon to be held at library

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: Durant Daily Democrat

Humor and a knack for telling suspense-filled stories have made Reavis Wortham a best-selling novelist and garnered praise from such prestigious publications as the New York Times, Publishers Weekly, Kirkus Reviews and Ellery Queen's Mystery Magazine. He will speak about his books at a Brown-Bag Luncheon at noon on Thursday, May 18, at Donald W. Reynolds Community Center & Library, 1515 W. Main St. in Durant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Durant Daily Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Garland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Explore the weight of a border wall along the e... 4 hr Fart feet 9
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 8 hr WarForOil 9,784
News Tow Truck Driver Shot While Towing Car (Mar '08) 9 hr Rebel 137
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) 14 hr Princess Hey 395
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... 17 hr Now_What- 30
Dumbass texan,calls itself Man Boobz Thu Anti-everything 1
News 10/18 BOWMAN: The settlement of Cuthand (Oct '09) Thu bsmathis 5
See all Garland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Garland Forum Now

Garland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Garland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Garland, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,912 • Total comments across all topics: 281,138,329

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC