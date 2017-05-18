Brown-bag luncheon to be held at library
Humor and a knack for telling suspense-filled stories have made Reavis Wortham a best-selling novelist and garnered praise from such prestigious publications as the New York Times, Publishers Weekly, Kirkus Reviews and Ellery Queen's Mystery Magazine. He will speak about his books at a Brown-Bag Luncheon at noon on Thursday, May 18, at Donald W. Reynolds Community Center & Library, 1515 W. Main St. in Durant.
