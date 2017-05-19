After dropping out of high school, Garland triplets graduate top 3 in their class
Three faces sore from grins that won't fade. Three sets of hands that don't stop clapping.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Garland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|8 min
|Fart feet
|9
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|4 hr
|WarForOil
|9,784
|Tow Truck Driver Shot While Towing Car (Mar '08)
|5 hr
|Rebel
|137
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|10 hr
|Princess Hey
|395
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|13 hr
|Now_What-
|30
|Dumbass texan,calls itself Man Boobz
|Thu
|Anti-everything
|1
|10/18 BOWMAN: The settlement of Cuthand (Oct '09)
|Thu
|bsmathis
|5
Find what you want!
Search Garland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC