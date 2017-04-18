Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 2 Midday' game
In less than 12 hours three people were shot and killed in the Pine Hills community. The shootings took place at Caribbean Unity Club and Royal Place apartments which are just a half a mile away from each other.
