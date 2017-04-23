'We're hoping for a miracle': Dallas ...

'We're hoping for a miracle': Dallas lawmaker is fasting to protest Texas sanctuary cities bill

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 23 Read more: Dallas Morning News

State Rep. Victoria Neave went to Mass at the Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe in downtown Dallas on Sunday and took a communion wafer. She said it's the last meal she's going to have through Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Garland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 3 hr WarForOil 9,755
Looking for my brother who i havent seen since ... 7 hr paradise 2
News Suspected voter fraud in Grand Prairie fits sam... 11 hr B- Moore 1
Ed Taiwo Continental Parts Company 21 hr Greg Knight 2
News Dallas Morning News Endorses Lee Kleinman, Matt... 21 hr Leon Trotsky 2
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... Mon Rachel Maddow 13
News Texas' battle over teaching evolution comes dow... Mon Paul Scott 1
See all Garland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Garland Forum Now

Garland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Garland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Garland, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,502 • Total comments across all topics: 280,561,509

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC