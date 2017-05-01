Texas lawmaker on hunger strike to protect sanctuary cities
When it comes to big displays to stop the passage of a bill, the filibuster is often the go-to for many politicians. But to protest a Texas House bill targeting sanctuary cities , Texas State Representative Victoria Neave is trying something different: a hunger strike.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Garland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|28 min
|WarForOil
|9,765
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|12 hr
|Trunketeer
|313
|Parishioners survive tornado inside Texas church
|18 hr
|parishoner
|1
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|Mon
|godof Uranus
|17
|Dallas Fort Worth
|Mon
|coltford fan
|4
|kinfolk mc member a snitch!
|Mon
|coltford fan
|7
|Texas' battle over teaching evolution comes dow...
|Apr 29
|Honest
|9
Find what you want!
Search Garland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC