Senate leader investigating possible FBI deception about Texas terror attack

A powerful U.S. senator has launched an investigation into whether the FBI knew about a planned attack by ISIS-inspired terrorists at an anti-Muslim cartoon show in the Dallas area and did nothing to stop it -- and also misled the lawmaker about circumstances of the 2015 attack. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., chairman of the Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee, said he learned from a recent national media report that the FBI was tailing the two terrorists, Elton Simpson, 31, and Nadir Soofi, 34, and an agent was just steps away when the pair jumped from their car and began shooting at police guarding the "Draw Mohammad" event at the Curtis Culwell Center in the Dallas suburb of Garland, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.