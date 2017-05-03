Ryan Aaron Martinez, 26
Ryan Aaron Martinez, 26, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Garland, Texas around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Martinez was wanted for two counts of aggravated assault in connection to the shooting at Eleve Hookah Lounge on April 8. On April 8 at around 2:15 a.m., officers received a call that a shooting had taken place at the lounge in the 1700 block of 18th Street.
Garland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|for pain meds (Sep '11)
|3 hr
|JSB
|14
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|3 hr
|WarForOil
|9,770
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|9 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|314
|Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally sh...
|9 hr
|Reason
|2
|God bless donald trump white man back in of...
|12 hr
|Immigration
|1
|Reporting Illegals At Apartment Complex (Jul '07)
|18 hr
|Fed up
|11
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|Tue
|Now_What-
|20
