Ryan Aaron Martinez, 26

Ryan Aaron Martinez, 26

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

Ryan Aaron Martinez, 26, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Garland, Texas around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Martinez was wanted for two counts of aggravated assault in connection to the shooting at Eleve Hookah Lounge on April 8. On April 8 at around 2:15 a.m., officers received a call that a shooting had taken place at the lounge in the 1700 block of 18th Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Garland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
for pain meds (Sep '11) 3 hr JSB 14
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 3 hr WarForOil 9,770
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) 9 hr _FLATLINE-------- 314
News Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally sh... 9 hr Reason 2
God bless donald trump white man back in of... 12 hr Immigration 1
Reporting Illegals At Apartment Complex (Jul '07) 18 hr Fed up 11
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... Tue Now_What- 20
See all Garland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Garland Forum Now

Garland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Garland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Garland, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,673 • Total comments across all topics: 280,754,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC