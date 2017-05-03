Ryan Aaron Martinez, 26, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Garland, Texas around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Martinez was wanted for two counts of aggravated assault in connection to the shooting at Eleve Hookah Lounge on April 8. On April 8 at around 2:15 a.m., officers received a call that a shooting had taken place at the lounge in the 1700 block of 18th Street.

