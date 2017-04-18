Native Fox Have Built a Following in Dallas' DIY Scene, and Now They Have an EP
A large window had been broken during opener Same Brain when a mosh pit started and sent one person flying through it. Native Fox's guitarist and vocalist James Naylor surveyed the crowd in the living room of Chateau Virago, the Oak Cliff house venue hosting the April Fool's Day show, seemingly asking himself if his band would be able to turn the energy around.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.
Add your comments below
Garland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Fri
|WarForOil
|9,747
|for pain meds (Sep '11)
|Fri
|Nikkimarie4u
|13
|Dallas Morning News Endorses Lee Kleinman, Matt...
|Fri
|Art Anderson
|1
|pain management doctor in dallas
|Thu
|Wendolyn252
|1
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|Apr 20
|Chuck Schumer
|12
|New Allen mixed-use project will include shoppi...
|Apr 19
|Bromhead
|1
|Blockbuster to close McKinney distribution cent... (Mar '12)
|Apr 18
|WarForOil
|16
Find what you want!
Search Garland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC