LeAnn Rimes joins NSO at Kennedy Center
She's sold 44 million albums, won two Grammys, earned three Academy of Country Music Awards and racked up 12 Billboard Music Awards. "It's such an epic experience," Rimes told WTOP.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Garland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oak Cliff Murder Suspect Shot Women Because of ... (Jul '15)
|2 hr
|Vee
|2
|Review: Alden Short Inc (Dec '10)
|8 hr
|BUSDRV1
|76
|Word Game (Nov '12)
|21 hr
|texas pete
|180
|Change A Letter Game (Nov '12)
|21 hr
|texas pete
|1,108
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Thu
|WarForOil
|9,759
|Looking for my brother who i havent seen since ...
|Apr 25
|paradise
|2
|Garland Soccer (Mar '15)
|Mar '17
|Soapboxmom
|47
Find what you want!
Search Garland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC