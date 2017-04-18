In aftermath of rape scandal, Baylor hires its first female president
As it struggles to move past a scandal over its handling of sexual assault on campus, Baylor University has hired its first female president. Linda Livingstone, a management professor and dean of George Washington University's business school, will take over the top job at the private Baptist university on June 1. She'll replace David Garland, who has been serving as interim president since his predecessor, Ken Starr, was fired last year.
