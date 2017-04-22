Garland firefighters hustle to rescue...

Garland firefighters hustle to rescue of DWI suspect who nearly hit them

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Dallas Morning News

Garland firefighters narrowly avoided injury early Saturday when a drunken driving suspect barreled into their ambulance - but they ran to the man's rescue just the same. The brand-new ambulance was parked along Interstate 30 about 2 a.m. after responding to an earlier crash near the Bobtown Road exit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Garland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 3 hr WarForOil 9,752
Looking for my brother who i havent seen since ... 3 hr paradise 2
News Suspected voter fraud in Grand Prairie fits sam... 6 hr B- Moore 1
Ed Taiwo Continental Parts Company 16 hr Greg Knight 2
News Dallas Morning News Endorses Lee Kleinman, Matt... 16 hr Leon Trotsky 2
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... Mon Rachel Maddow 13
News Texas' battle over teaching evolution comes dow... Mon Paul Scott 1
See all Garland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Garland Forum Now

Garland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Garland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Garland, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,542 • Total comments across all topics: 280,556,930

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC