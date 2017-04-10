Ex-Garland ISD official pleads guilty to work visa scheme that lured hundreds of immigrant teachers
A top former Garland ISD official has pleaded guilty to taking part in a scheme to abuse federal work visas to recruit hundreds of teachers. Victor Leos, who was the school district's human resources director, admitted in March that he received kickbacks, travel and other benefits while using H-1B visas to attract bi-lingual teachers from other countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Garland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Fri
|WarForOil
|9,747
|for pain meds (Sep '11)
|Fri
|Nikkimarie4u
|13
|Dallas Morning News Endorses Lee Kleinman, Matt...
|Fri
|Art Anderson
|1
|pain management doctor in dallas
|Thu
|Wendolyn252
|1
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|Apr 20
|Chuck Schumer
|12
|New Allen mixed-use project will include shoppi...
|Apr 19
|Bromhead
|1
|Blockbuster to close McKinney distribution cent... (Mar '12)
|Apr 18
|WarForOil
|16
Find what you want!
Search Garland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC