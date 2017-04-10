Ex-Garland ISD official pleads guilty...

Ex-Garland ISD official pleads guilty to work visa scheme that lured hundreds of immigrant teachers

Monday Apr 10 Read more: Dallas Morning News

A top former Garland ISD official has pleaded guilty to taking part in a scheme to abuse federal work visas to recruit hundreds of teachers. Victor Leos, who was the school district's human resources director, admitted in March that he received kickbacks, travel and other benefits while using H-1B visas to attract bi-lingual teachers from other countries.

