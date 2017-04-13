Dance Theatre Of Harlem Kicks Off Season With 2017 Vision Gala

Dance Theatre of Harlem , is thrilled to announce that its 2017 hometown season will kick off on April 19 with a live performance by Grammy Award-winning recording artist India.Ariewith students from the Dance Theatre of Harlem School performing the world premiere of High Above , featuring choreography by DTH resident choreographer Robert Garland. The program for the opening night celebration - the organization's annual Vision Gala - will also include the Act III Pas de Deux from Swan Lake ; Equilibrium by Darrell Grand Moultrie; Chaconne by Jos Limn, normally a solo, it will be performed by DTH with dancers from the Limn Company for this performance only; and Return by Robert Garland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.