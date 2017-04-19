Continue reading Teen leads Garland officers on chase, crashes SUV he took from parents
A 16-year-old led Garland officers on a chase and crashed an SUV he took from his parents late Tuesday night. The vehicle pursuit ended at the intersection of South Garland Avenue and West Miller Road when he struck another SUV about 9:15 p.m., Garland police spokesman Pedro Barineau said.
