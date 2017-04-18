Baylor scandal inspires raft of Texas campus assault bills

Texas lawmakers are pushing for tougher sexual assault reporting requirements on college campuses in response to the ongoing investigations into Baylor University's handling of sexual assault allegations involving its football program. The Legislature convenes every other year and is in session for the first time since the Baylor scandal blew up and led to the firing last year of its successful football coach, Art Briles, and the resignation of its president, Ken Starr.

