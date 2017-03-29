That Time an Undercover FBI Agent Told One of the 'Draw Mohammed' Shooters to 'Tear Up Texas'
One of the FBI's favorite tools for nabbing would-be terrorists is a sting: The bureau finds a mark, stokes his interest in carrying out some sort of attack, draws him into a plot, and then arrests him. Every time one of these busts hits the press, I wonder how long it will be before we learn about a perp who takes the FBI's encouragement to heart but decides to launch or join a separate plot that the government doesn't control.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Quebec Chronicle-Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Garland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Fri
|WarForOil
|9,747
|for pain meds (Sep '11)
|Fri
|Nikkimarie4u
|13
|Dallas Morning News Endorses Lee Kleinman, Matt...
|Fri
|Art Anderson
|1
|pain management doctor in dallas
|Thu
|Wendolyn252
|1
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|Apr 20
|Chuck Schumer
|12
|New Allen mixed-use project will include shoppi...
|Apr 19
|Bromhead
|1
|Blockbuster to close McKinney distribution cent... (Mar '12)
|Apr 18
|WarForOil
|16
Find what you want!
Search Garland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC