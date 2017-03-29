Frustrated Texas senators call for transparency from Baylor after rape scandal
A Texas Senate panel on Wednesday lambasted Baylor University over its recent sexual assault scandal and pondered taking the dramatic step of requiring the private university to comply with state open records laws. At a Senate Higher Education Committee hearing, senators peppered Baylor's interim president, David Garland, with questions about whether the university worked to cover up or failed to properly respond to numerous accusations of rape by football players and other students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Tribune.
Add your comments below
Garland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Fri
|WarForOil
|9,747
|for pain meds (Sep '11)
|Fri
|Nikkimarie4u
|13
|Dallas Morning News Endorses Lee Kleinman, Matt...
|Fri
|Art Anderson
|1
|pain management doctor in dallas
|Thu
|Wendolyn252
|1
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|Apr 20
|Chuck Schumer
|12
|New Allen mixed-use project will include shoppi...
|Apr 19
|Bromhead
|1
|Blockbuster to close McKinney distribution cent... (Mar '12)
|Apr 18
|WarForOil
|16
Find what you want!
Search Garland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC