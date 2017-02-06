Year of the Rooster celebrations unite Asian communities across North Texas
North Texas is embracing the Lunar New Year. Celebrations of the Year of the Rooster have taken place in libraries, shopping centers such as Cali Saigon in Garland and Asia Times Square in Grand Prairie, hotel ballrooms, restaurants and at the Crow Collection of Asian Art in downtown Dallas, which hosts one of the holiday's largest festivals.
