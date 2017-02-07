White House list of 'under-reported' terror attacks is littered with errors
After US President Donald Trump made the baffling claim in a speech on Monday that the media was not reporting on terror attacks - "It's gotten to a point where it's not even being reported. And in many cases the very, very dishonest press doesn't want to report it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Garland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Richardson Jewelers at Estate Sale
|10 hr
|red snapper
|2
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|11 hr
|WarForOil
|9,689
|michael baisden show/ callers (Dec '09)
|16 hr
|Matthew Houston
|12
|PRESIDENT OBAMA needs to GEAUX
|Sun
|FOAD
|5
|Walmart Safety Zone for Illegals
|Sun
|FOAD
|4
|After Presidential recount Trump will win the P...
|Sat
|TrumpWins
|7
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
Find what you want!
Search Garland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC