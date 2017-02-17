US-led coalition targeted key online ...

US-led coalition targeted key online operative for Islamic State near Mosul

Saturday Feb 11 Read more: The Long War Journal

The US-led coalition targeted Rachid Kassim, an aspiring rapper turned Islamic State operative, near Mosul, Iraq earlier this week. Kassim, who is pictured above, has been involved in several terror plots in the West.

