Trump Releases List of "Unreported" Terror Attacks, Many of Which Were Front Page News

Well, today's craziest blatant fear-mongering lie from Donald Trump and his gang of hapless clowns is that the media are deliberately failing to cover numerous terror attacks. When Trump spokeshole Baghdad Sean Spicer was confronted about this ridiculous claim from our so-called president, he doubled down and promised to provide a list of all the attacks the media has failed to cover.

