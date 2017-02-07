Surprise: All Those Lone Wolf ISIS Attacks Weren't So Lone Wolf After All

During the Era Of Obama, we were told time and time again that any attack by hardcore Islamic extremists, also known as Islamists, were lone wolf attacks. Even though virtually all of them pledged allegiance to ISIS, we were told that there were no links, and, of course, the requisite "it has nothing to do with Islam!!!!!!!!!" As officials around the world have faced a confusing barrage of attacks dedicated to the Islamic State, cases like Mr. Yazdani's offer troubling examples of what counterterrorism experts are calling enabled or remote-controlled attacks: violence conceived and guided by operatives in areas controlled by the Islamic State whose only connection to the would-be attacker is the internet.

