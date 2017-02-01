Oklahoma St. adds 4-star receivers Wa...

Oklahoma St. adds 4-star receivers Wallace, Greenwood

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph will have two more threats to throw to next season in four-star receivers Tylan Wallace and Shamond Greenwood. Wallace, a 5-foot-11 speedster from Fort Worth South Hills, ranks among the top 15 players in Texas high school football history in career receiving yards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Garland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who has jokes 9 hr ThomasA 2
It's pretty bad to lose a Presidency to a man w... 23 hr Mark Cuban Coward 13
Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12) Tue Well Well 1,494
News Mom Allegedly Glued Girl's Hands to Wall (Sep '11) Tue Well Well 7
everything is bigger in texas Jan 30 chico 1
News Rawlings to Immigrants Detained at DFW: "On Beh... Jan 30 MAGA 2
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jan 29 ShellPhartz 1,082
See all Garland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Garland Forum Now

Garland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Garland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Garland, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,663 • Total comments across all topics: 278,465,507

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC