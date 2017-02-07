Not 'lone wolves' after all: How ISIS...

Not 'lone wolves' after all: How ISIS is guiding terror plots from afar

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 5 Read more: NOLA.com

Mohammed Ishaq Yazdani, a brother of two men accused of plotting to carry out a terrorist attack in the name of the Islamic State group, at home in Hyderabad, India, Jan. 10, 2017. At each step, jihadist handlers kept in constant touch with their recruits through encrypted messaging applications, right up to the men's arrest in June.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Garland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does Anyone Know Anthony Handy? (May '10) 57 min Private 82 2
Richardson Jewelers at Estate Sale 22 hr red snapper 2
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) Mon WarForOil 9,689
michael baisden show/ callers (Dec '09) Mon Matthew Houston 12
PRESIDENT OBAMA needs to GEAUX Sun FOAD 5
Walmart Safety Zone for Illegals Sun FOAD 4
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Feb 3 VanPhartzz 1,086
See all Garland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Garland Forum Now

Garland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Garland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Garland, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,318 • Total comments across all topics: 278,651,343

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC