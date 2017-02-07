Not 'lone wolves' after all: How ISIL is engineering terror plots far away from their targets

When the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant identified a promising young recruit willing to carry out an attack in one of India's major tech hubs, the group made sure to arrange everything down to the bullets he needed to kill victims. For 17 months, terrorist operatives guided the recruit, a young engineer named Mohammed Ibrahim Yazdani, through every step of what they planned to be ISIL's first strike on Indian soil.

