Not 'lone wolves' after all: How ISIL is engineering terror plots far away from their targets
When the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant identified a promising young recruit willing to carry out an attack in one of India's major tech hubs, the group made sure to arrange everything down to the bullets he needed to kill victims. For 17 months, terrorist operatives guided the recruit, a young engineer named Mohammed Ibrahim Yazdani, through every step of what they planned to be ISIL's first strike on Indian soil.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.
Add your comments below
Garland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Richardson Jewelers at Estate Sale
|17 hr
|red snapper
|2
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|19 hr
|WarForOil
|9,689
|michael baisden show/ callers (Dec '09)
|Mon
|Matthew Houston
|12
|PRESIDENT OBAMA needs to GEAUX
|Sun
|FOAD
|5
|Walmart Safety Zone for Illegals
|Sun
|FOAD
|4
|After Presidential recount Trump will win the P...
|Sat
|TrumpWins
|7
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
Find what you want!
Search Garland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC