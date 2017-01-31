Marcus Hiles On Affordability of Texa...

Marcus Hiles On Affordability of Texas Luxury Rental Properties

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2017 / In the latest study analyzing the most affordable U.S. cities for renters, Texas was well represented, with numerous metros scoring favorably and three cities being ranked among the top 15. Marcus Hiles , the state's leading provider of luxury rental communities, credits the impressive standings to the Lone Star State's ability to generate well paying jobs, explaining that the high average income allows for landlords to maintain market rates and improve their properties without burdening renters. Hiles, as the CEO of Western Rim Property Services, creates inspired homes surrounded by scenic landscapes, state of the art amenities, and comprehensive lifestyle services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Garland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who has jokes 3 hr ThomasA 2
It's pretty bad to lose a Presidency to a man w... 17 hr Mark Cuban Coward 13
Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12) Tue Well Well 1,494
News Mom Allegedly Glued Girl's Hands to Wall (Sep '11) Tue Well Well 7
everything is bigger in texas Mon chico 1
News Rawlings to Immigrants Detained at DFW: "On Beh... Mon MAGA 2
Rock On Mayor Rawlings! Sun Political Atheist 2
See all Garland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Garland Forum Now

Garland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Garland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Garland, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,491 • Total comments across all topics: 278,456,111

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC