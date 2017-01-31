Marcus Hiles On Affordability of Texas Luxury Rental Properties

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2017 / In the latest study analyzing the most affordable U.S. cities for renters, Texas was well represented, with numerous metros scoring favorably and three cities being ranked among the top 15. Marcus Hiles , the state's leading provider of luxury rental communities, credits the impressive standings to the Lone Star State's ability to generate well paying jobs, explaining that the high average income allows for landlords to maintain market rates and improve their properties without burdening renters. Hiles, as the CEO of Western Rim Property Services, creates inspired homes surrounded by scenic landscapes, state of the art amenities, and comprehensive lifestyle services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.