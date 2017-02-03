Man accused of stealing vehicles, ope...

Man accused of stealing vehicles, operating chop shop

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

Then on Feb. 1, investigators went to check out reports that he had a 2016 Jeep Cherokee and a 2009 Nissan Maxima that had been stolen from the Garland, Texas, area. Glover fled in a stolen Jeep Cherokee and, after a short pursuit, abandoned the vehicle behind a residence then tried to outrun troopers, Harris said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Garland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 4 hr cat5 9,684
PRESIDENT OBAMA needs to GEAUX 17 hr TrumpWins 4
After Presidential recount Trump will win the P... 17 hr TrumpWins 7
Walmart Safety Zone for Illegals 17 hr TrumpWins 3
War for Oil where are you loser????? 17 hr TrumpWins 23
100.000 Signatures Needed ASAP 20 hr American 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Fri VanPhartzz 1,086
See all Garland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Garland Forum Now

Garland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Garland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Garland, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,896 • Total comments across all topics: 278,575,850

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC