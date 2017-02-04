ISIS using encrypted communication to...

ISIS using encrypted communication to remote-control attacks on the west

The New York Times published a story by Rukmini Callimachi today which explains how ISIS handlers are using encrypted communication to remote-control attacks on western nations, including the United States. The attackers, who are often mistaken for lone wolves, have sometimes been trained and guided by ISIS handlers right up to the moment of the attack.

