Is the Media Too Comfortable With Its Own Mistakes?

What do you do when you screw up?Back in early 2016, I joined the ranks of those who found the spoof Twitter account run by the Popehat guys all too plausible and wrote a Corner post expressing amazement that North Korea's state news agency had issued a furious statement about National Review's Against Trump issue. After learning that I'd been duped, I wiped the egg off my face and rewrote the post to emphasize that the account was a parody.All journalists will make mistakes from time to time, because they're human and humans make mistakes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Real Clear Politics.

