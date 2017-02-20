Is the Media Too Comfortable With Its Own Mistakes?
What do you do when you screw up?Back in early 2016, I joined the ranks of those who found the spoof Twitter account run by the Popehat guys all too plausible and wrote a Corner post expressing amazement that North Korea's state news agency had issued a furious statement about National Review's Against Trump issue. After learning that I'd been duped, I wiped the egg off my face and rewrote the post to emphasize that the account was a parody.All journalists will make mistakes from time to time, because they're human and humans make mistakes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Real Clear Politics.
Add your comments below
Garland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SHOCKING Reviews of Homeless Shelters in Dallas... (Feb '14)
|1 hr
|ThomasA
|42
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|3 hr
|WarForOil
|9,700
|War for Oil where are you loser?????
|6 hr
|TrumpWins
|25
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|Soiled pharts
|1,120
|Nicole young??? (Aug '16)
|Sat
|Fuckit12e
|2
|Kraft's salad dressing fix: Shake up well (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Toby
|54
|Ex-officer admits several scams (Dec '06)
|Jan '17
|Victim
|175
Find what you want!
Search Garland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC