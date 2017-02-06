Honors Northeast takes spring trip to Dallas
Students and faculty in the Honors Program at Northeast Texas Community College recently participated in their Spring 2017 Honors Trip. The group traveled to Dallas, where they visited North Park Center, the Perot Museum, the Nasher Sculpture Center, Fuddrucker's Restaurant and the Granville Theatre in Garland to see a performance of Tantalus .
