Henry S. Miller Cos. Builds Self-Stor...

Henry S. Miller Cos. Builds Self-Storage in Garland, TX

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Inside Self-Storage

Henry S. Miller Cos. , a Texas-based real estate firm, is developing a self-storage facility in Garland, Texas, under the auspices of HSM Hwy 66 Storage LP.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Self-Storage.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Garland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ex girlfriend help. 31 min Strawberry 2
Best Pizza in Dallas? The G.O.A.T. may be Loui... 1 hr Hillary Vomit 2
1%s motorcycle club..and property of... (Mar '15) 10 hr Cody coyote 4
something to do in Irving tx? 16 hr matt 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 17 hr ContinuePhartzz 1,111
Mark Cuban needs to leave Dallas 22 hr Doc Pacino 3
Looking for female French Bulldog to breed with... 22 hr JeannieG25 10
See all Garland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Garland Forum Now

Garland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Garland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Garland, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,428 • Total comments across all topics: 278,856,861

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC