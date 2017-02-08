FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 14, 2016 file photo, an armored police...

In this Monday, Dec. 15, 2014 file photo, a hostage runs to armed tactical response police officers for safety after she escaped from a cafe under siege at Martin Place in the central business district of Sydney, Australia. Gunman Man Haron Monis, a self-styled cleric with a long criminal history, fatally shot one of his captives, prompting police to storm the cafe.

