Ex-head of football operations at Bay...

Ex-head of football operations at Baylor sues university

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: Valley Morning Star

The former director of football operations at Baylor University has filed a lawsuit arguing he was unfairly named as contributing to the school's mishandling of student sexual assault complaints.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Garland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 21 hr WarForOil 9,681
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Fri VanPhartzz 1,086
for pain meds (Sep '11) Thu Oxylover 5
Looking for OC or OP and the like... Thu Oxylover 1
Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12) Thu Doug77 1,496
I want to appoligise to President Trump for my ... Thu telling it straight 1
Feminists For Trump Thu The Truth 6
See all Garland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Garland Forum Now

Garland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Garland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Garland, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,248 • Total comments across all topics: 278,545,214

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC