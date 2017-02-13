Continue reading 3 new Dallas-area fa...

Continue reading 3 new Dallas-area farmers markets to check out this season

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Ready for some new market action? Oak Cliff Lions are moving and expanding their nascent market, and the Cliff snares an offshoot of the excellent Good Local Markets this year. The Oak Cliff Lions Farmers Market moves west on Fort Worth Avenue south of I-30 and opens Feb. 25, just in time for Mardi Gras weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Garland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 54 min FewPhartss 1,108
SHOCKING Reviews of Homeless Shelters in Dallas... (Feb '14) Sat ThomasA 40
voter fraud Sat kyman 1
Walmart Safety Zone for Illegals Fri Gotcha 6
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) Feb 10 WarForOil 9,690
Call ICE... Feb 10 DropADime 1
Taxi cab confessions Feb 10 ThomasA 2
See all Garland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Garland Forum Now

Garland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Garland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Garland, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,125 • Total comments across all topics: 278,824,398

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC