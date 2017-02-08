Arizona man gets 30 years in prison f...

Arizona man gets 30 years in prison for supporting terrorism

Read more: UPI

A domestic terrorist who conspired to provide material support to the Islamic State militant group was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in federal prison. The U.S. Department of Justice said Abdul Malik Abdul Kareem of Arizona provided support to the terror group by plotting various attacks inside the United States -- including the 2015 shooting at the Muhammad Art Exhibit and Contest in Texas in which a security guard was wounded.

