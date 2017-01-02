Woman, 44, found slain inside her Garland apartment
A 44-year-old woman was found slain inside her Garland apartment after police were called to do a welfare check. Linda Lee Harris was found dead around 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the Parkside Apartments in the 1900 block of West Kingsley Road near Garland Avenue.
