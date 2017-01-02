Woman, 44, found slain inside her Gar...

Woman, 44, found slain inside her Garland apartment

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 2 Read more: Dallas Morning News

A 44-year-old woman was found slain inside her Garland apartment after police were called to do a welfare check. Linda Lee Harris was found dead around 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the Parkside Apartments in the 1900 block of West Kingsley Road near Garland Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Garland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 24 min Encore white trash 1,000
kinfolk mc member a snitch! 10 hr Nut 4
Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12) 17 hr Whiny1 1,489
Richardson Jewelers at Estate Sale Wed Eagle Eyes 1
have you seen molly? (Dec '12) Tue anonymous 2
City of Dallas Approves of Sex Club-Look Other Way (Sep '10) Jan 3 Janet BARNES 79
News Ex-officer admits several scams (Dec '06) Jan 1 Victim 175
See all Garland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Garland Forum Now

Garland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Garland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. Wikileaks
  1. Syria
  2. Bin Laden
  3. South Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Garland, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,300 • Total comments across all topics: 277,639,082

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC