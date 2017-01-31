Trump Signs Order Barring Syrian Refu...

Trump Signs Order Barring Syrian Refugees From US

Saturday Jan 28 Read more: Voice of America

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed two executive actions designed to enhance U.S. security, the more far-reaching of which restricts any Syrian refugees from entering the United States for an indefinite period of time. Trump signed the orders Friday at the Pentagon where he participated in a swearing-in ceremony for Defense Secretary James Mattis.

