Trump Signs Order Barring Syrian Refugees From US
U.S. President Donald Trump has signed two executive actions designed to enhance U.S. security, the more far-reaching of which restricts any Syrian refugees from entering the United States for an indefinite period of time. Trump signed the orders Friday at the Pentagon where he participated in a swearing-in ceremony for Defense Secretary James Mattis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Add your comments below
Garland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who has jokes
|4 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|It's pretty bad to lose a Presidency to a man w...
|19 hr
|Mark Cuban Coward
|13
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|Tue
|Well Well
|1,494
|Mom Allegedly Glued Girl's Hands to Wall (Sep '11)
|Tue
|Well Well
|7
|everything is bigger in texas
|Mon
|chico
|1
|Rawlings to Immigrants Detained at DFW: "On Beh...
|Mon
|MAGA
|2
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
Find what you want!
Search Garland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC