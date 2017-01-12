Texas superintendents protesting grading plan Read Story Brett Shipp
Sixty North Texas school superintendents have joined forces to protest what they say is the state legislature's attempt to attack public education. They are pointing to the state's new "A through F" system of grading school districts, calling it a deliberate attempt to vilify public schools and implement a voucher system.
