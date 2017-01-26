Sentencing set for man convicted of plotting Texas attack
An American-born Muslim convert convicted of supporting the Islamic State group and helping to plot a 2015 attack on a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest in Texas was scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday. Abdul Malik Abdul Kareem, an Arizona moving company owner, provided the guns that two friends used to open fire outside the anti-Islam event in suburban Dallas and hosted the two Islamic State followers at his home to discuss the upcoming attack, authorities have said.
